Not only have we felt the heat, but we have also perceived the precipitation — and plenty of it.
We have had hot days, wet days and, as meteorology and probability would have it, days such as Friday, which was hot and wet.
As of late afternoon, Washington had officially collected 0.22 stormy inches, permitting us to credit August’s account with 17 wet days. Nine of those were days of 90-degree heat as well.
After dark, lightning flashed, not from cloud to ground, but within clouds, illuminating their inner shape and structure.