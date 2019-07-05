Perhaps fittingly, the first workweek of the District’s hottest month of the year ended Friday with the city again feeling the sweat and swelter of a heat wave. For four consecutive days, we have had readings of 90 degrees or above.

Tuesday, with its 94 degrees, started the current streak of notable heat, followed by Wednesday’s 93 and Thursday’s 91. Friday, it must be said, barely met heat wave standards with its 90.

(Heat waves, as commonly understood, require at least three consecutive days at 90 or above.)

Perhaps ironically, it appears that as we approach the hottest period of the hottest month of the entire year, we may lose our heat-wave designation.

Based on National Weather Service records, the District’s hottest days are the 16 that start Sunday and conclude on July 22.

However, Weather Service forecasts for at least the first six days of that time of maximum heat call for no highs in heat-wave territory. All predicted highs for July 7 to July 12 are in the 80s.

Despite its weak standing, people certainly found Friday hot. A firefighter was taken to a hospital with a heat-related injury Friday after a fire in the 1300 block of Emerson Street NE, and many people in less arduous occupations also read the signs that it was July and we were in it.