Friday combined warmth, coolness, high smoke from western fires

Many forces and factors, atmospheric and seasonal, joined here on Friday to make a special day, one that hinted at oncoming autumn, departing summer and smoke from western wildfires. They all seemed apparent Friday, with its high temperature almost summer warm at 81 degrees, but with a tinge of fall dryness. The sky was blue but, the National Weather Service said, a little milky from the smoke of far-off fire.

On Friday, the first day of the second half of September, the sky seemed to be a silent and subdued signpost, placing before us each of those messages.

The 81 degree warmth was exactly average for the 16th of September, a day only six away from the autumn equinox.

It was obviously warm, yet it also seemed that the sun, still a presence, had begun to wane in strength, its thermal vigor draining almost as we watched.

Even more significance could be read into the morning low temperature. It was 59 degrees.

Perhaps appropriately, that was the first official reading for Washington that was below 60 since June 20 — the day before the summer solstice. So, if summer still lingers, Friday was in a way its coolest day.

At sunset, the wildfire haze stretched across the Western horizon. It appeared rusty orange, a seeming blend of smoke and fire.

