The 99 on June 4, 1925, has remained the June 4 record.
By contrast, our June 4 was nothing like the one 96 years ago.
Instead, Friday was a pleasant-seeming variety show of a day that included both relatively brief showers and ample sunshine.
Our high temperature of 86 degrees was four degrees above the June 4 average but did not seem to hinder enjoyment.
Skies darkened around noon and a thunderstorm arrived, but it seemed a minor interlude in the course of a long June day, wringing out only .05 inches of rain.
Thereafter, it seemed mostly blue skies and fleecy clouds, en route to an 8:30 p.m. sunset.