Early in June, a day comes each year that holds a special place on Washington’s journey into the heart and heat of summer.

For the first 155 days of each year, records show that Washington’s temperature has never reached 100 degrees.

Friday held the distinction of falling on the last day in that sub 100-degree series. The highest temperature on record here for Friday’s date, June 4, is 99.

The 99 on June 4, 1925, has remained the June 4 record.

By contrast, our June 4 was nothing like the one 96 years ago.

Instead, Friday was a pleasant-seeming variety show of a day that included both relatively brief showers and ample sunshine.

Our high temperature of 86 degrees was four degrees above the June 4 average but did not seem to hinder enjoyment.

Skies darkened around noon and a thunderstorm arrived, but it seemed a minor interlude in the course of a long June day, wringing out only .05 inches of rain.

Thereafter, it seemed mostly blue skies and fleecy clouds, en route to an 8:30 p.m. sunset.