We were well on the way to 10 rainless days until Friday evening, when between 6 and 7 p.m. a discernible quantity of drops began to fall here. By 7 p.m., the National Weather Service had recorded 0.04 inches.
And then, as if to show that this was no fluke, in the evening darkness, the rain persisted. In the next hour, another 0.04 inches of rain fell. Puddles formed.
It seems likely that Jan. 6, 2021, will seem historic to many whose interest in the natural environment may be limited.
But if we concern ourselves with the cycles of nature, we may also think of that day as the start of a winter dry period, a string of nine rainless days that fell only hours short of becoming 10.
The streak-ending rain may not have been a surprise. In the early part of the day, the winds shunted clouds around like freight cars in a railroad yard.
For a while, promising patches of blue showed up behind them. But in time, clouds came to seem impenetrable and rain inevitable.