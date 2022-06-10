Friday put us on warm, bright, shadow-shortening doorstep of mid-June

Placeholder while article actions load

Those gray clouds that convened here Friday evening seemed unlikely to conceal the day’s true identity: the eve of mid-June, a time of meteorological blessings and beauty. Cloudiness ought not obscure recognition of Friday as a fine day, emblematic of its special place astride the seam between late spring and early summer.

With the summertime bane of high humidity seemingly banished, Friday offered the soft comforts of sunlit hours spent beneath blue skies amid breezes that beguiled with the promise of warm mid-June delight.

Lest anyone quibble, Friday, with its 82-degree high, did open the gate to mid-June, the dazzling time between the month’s first 10 days and its last 10.

But arithmetic aside, Friday’s feel and look said it all.

That look included a sun beaming from a neck-craning noontime height. While each of us may cast a long metaphorical shadow, the sun’s elevation meant our actual noontime shadow is now near the year’s shortest.

