Purists and sticklers might note that the ever-changing moon truly achieved maximum fullness Thursday night. With the moon constantly cycling through its phases, in the manner perhaps of a moody adolescent, it was indeed on the wane by Friday. But that is a quibble.
As practical people, many of us agree that even on Friday night, the moon remained fairly full.
More important, we could see it. On Thursday night, clouds cloaked our view and rain fell as the moon climbed. By contrast, Friday night seemed poised to present clearer skies.
Such skies suggested sightings that might evoke spontaneous renditions of “Shine On, Shine On Harvest Moon,” with any vocal lapses overcome by enthusiasm.
However, in its skies, Friday — the daytime version — also offered grounds for enthusiasm.
Its high of 69 degrees was autumnal and cool, seven degrees cooler than October’s first day. It was also cooler than most of September. Yet the afternoon seemed aglow with sunshine enough to keep all but the most committed Cassandras from feeling any incipient chill.