Friday was obviously mild, especially just four days from the winter solstice. But no sign appeared of swooning in the streets under a fierce thermal onslaught.
If such a thing were possible, Friday, which set a record, might wish to apologize to Thursday, which did not.
Thursday, a warmer day with a 67-degree high, blue skies, and suggestions of springtime, fell far short of the record for its date of 74 degrees.
Friday did seem worthy of a degree of respect. Records in Washington go back to 1871. Contenders had their chances. But Friday was the first time it had been as warm as 65 here on Dec. 17 in at least 150 years.