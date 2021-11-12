Time, aided of course by atmospheric forces, finally offered a glowing example of the assets and attractions of mid-November.
At moments, the outdoors suggested the interior of a cathedral, as sunlight came through the red, green and gold of our trees, as if flooding through stained glass.
Such shining instants almost let us forget how we are being increasingly deprived of daylight.
Despite its lamentably limited duration, the sunshine helped lift Friday’s high temperature to a more than merely tolerable 66.