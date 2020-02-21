From 2 to 10 a.m., the official thermometer at Reagan National Airport read in the 20s, falling as low as 24 degrees.
That is in no way tropical, but it is still two degrees above this winter’s lowest. In the afternoon, the increasingly bright sunshine of late February helped boost the mercury to a high of 39.
Also, Friday conformed to the winter’s theme of snowlessness, although it had its moments.
It may be noted that according to National Weather Service data, flakes could be seen at National before 1 a.m.
They did not, however, amount to enough to measure. In official accounts, the quantity that fell was called a “trace.”
Meanwhile, another milestone in our march to spring is to be recorded Saturday.
According to Naval Observatory data, the amount of daylight in Washington is to grow to exactly 11 hours Saturday, with a 6:52 a.m. sunrise and 5:52 p.m. sunset.