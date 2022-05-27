Friday had wind, rain, tornado watches and tornado warnings

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington region underwent hours of dark atmospheric menace Friday, amid gusts of wind and bursts of rain and frequent warnings of worse. Blackening skies swirled with cloudy ominousness from noon until nightfall as the National Weather Service issued tornado watches and tornado warnings.

The Weather Service office in Wakefield, Va., indicated on Twitter that a tornado indeed had been confirmed in the vicinity of Hanover and Caroline counties, about 80 miles south of Washington. Details were not immediately available.

Under the lash of thunderstorm winds, trees toppled onto streets and roofs in many parts of the area. It sometimes seemed as if thickets of foliage had erupted from wet pavement.

Friday’s daytime clouds sometimes seemed so swollen as to be hauling huge Niagaras of rain. But by 9 p.m., although the night was not over, the amount measured in Washington seemed a surprisingly small 0.15 inch.

Citing “very severe weather” predicted for Friday night, the Washington Nationals baseball team postponed the night’s scheduled game until Saturday.

