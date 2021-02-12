The Weather Service’s report on the day’s meteorological measurements, as of 4 p.m., listed the day’s high at 32 degrees. That was relatively rare here.
In the closer-in precincts within sight of the Capitol dome, the Washington area has not recently provided a particularly bounteous supply of cold, snow or ice.
On no previous day this year or last has the mercury failed to rise above 32 degrees Fahrenheit, which is also zero degrees Celsius.
The last time we spent a full day in freezing temperatures was in an earlier decade: Feb. 1, 2019.
Yet Friday’s long spell in the frozen zone obviously fell within the bounds of possibility. It is after all, winter, as brooding gray skies seemed to testify.
Even so, Friday seemed without the full display of winter’s discontent. For example, winds seemed light all afternoon. The Potomac River calmly mirrored the buildings on its banks. The reflections were scarcely roiled by so much as a ripple.