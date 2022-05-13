Friday seemed to resist efforts to make things ‘perfectly clear’

Placeholder while article actions load

On Friday our weather seemed to defy the spirit of so many public statements and speeches. Many of the prominent and powerful speak of a desire to make things “perfectly clear.” Yet, here in Washington on Friday, our day was not clear at all. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If anything, it seemed perfectly cloudy. In its overall grayness, it followed the pattern set by previous days here this month. The majority have been cloudy, whether they were rainy or not.

National Weather Service meteorologists have formally characterized nine days so far in May as predominantly cloudy.

Speaking specifically of Friday, a fair assessment might conclude that despite its bland appearance, the day seemed pleasant, even if in a subdued way.

Washington’s high temperature rose into the middle of the 70s, a range that dismays few. Our 76-degree high matched the Washington average for May 13.

In terms of obvious atmospheric menace, or even mere meteorological sullenness, Friday seemed to deserve at least a pass.

At times the clouds seemed swollen and dark-bellied, as if laden with rain. But at times they seemed tenuous and tissue thin, about to let the sun shine in. At moments they actually did.

What we may have regretted was the loss of the full blue-sky delights of hour after hour of May at its springtime best.

Having reached the time of year when the sun rises before 6 a.m. and sets after 8 p.m. we may have felt deprived of the kind of bright long day that could lodge in the memory for years to come.

