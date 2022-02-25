In addition, our morning low temperature almost dropped to freezing. Almost. But at 33 degrees, it stayed a degree above.
Friday the sun set at 5:57 p.m., only three minutes short of 6 p.m.
As to the aesthetics of the sunset, we each may qualify to pass our own judgment.
On Friday as the sun went down, a streak of pale orange glowed on the western horizon.
Above it, blue sky faded and a faint pink tinge brushed the gray undersides of a few wisps of cloud.
The quiet attractions of the sight may have seemed almost equal to the demands of a seasonal milestone of a day. But some demanding members of the hard-to-please community might have said almost, almost, but not quite.