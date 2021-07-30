It was 91 degrees in Washington on Friday, but it showed that such temperatures need not seem fearfully hot — or perhaps that we are growing used to them.

Maybe it was a bit of both. Perhaps Friday showed what humidity can do, particularly by its absence, when its sultry summertime chokehold is relaxed.

With only one day left in July, Friday and its charms may have led to self-reproach and made us wonder whether fear of the 90s led us to deprive July of its due.

As Friday went on, it seemed ever more suggestive of the storybook virtues of a blissful blue-sky summer afternoon. Maybe it prompted nostalgia for the 18 earlier 90-degree days in July.

But several of them were hotter or steamier than Friday. Friday, instead, seemed ever more pleasant as the hours passed, and from 4 p.m. on, the “feels-like temperature” fell below the actual reading.