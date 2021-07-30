With only one day left in July, Friday and its charms may have led to self-reproach and made us wonder whether fear of the 90s led us to deprive July of its due.
As Friday went on, it seemed ever more suggestive of the storybook virtues of a blissful blue-sky summer afternoon. Maybe it prompted nostalgia for the 18 earlier 90-degree days in July.
But several of them were hotter or steamier than Friday. Friday, instead, seemed ever more pleasant as the hours passed, and from 4 p.m. on, the “feels-like temperature” fell below the actual reading.