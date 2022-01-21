But despite the frigid readings, Friday’s date by itself offered a kernel of promise. We have attained a winter milepost of sorts. We can now justly claim that on Friday, one month after the December solstice, winter is now one-third behind us.
By quantitative measures alone, Friday seemed to offer little but a day to be endured and accepted as a bleak way station on the route to eventual spring.
About 10 a.m., a cold north wind swept across Washington at 16 mph. Combined with the hour’s temperature of 19 degrees, our wind chill fell to 4 degrees.
Despite its apparent lack of benevolence, Friday offered the occasional rewards provided by even the least promising sort of winter’s day. They seemed meant for those grateful for small meteorological favors.
Every now and then, for example, the sun seemed to find a thin spot in the blanket of clouds that loomed constantly above.
At such moments, the overhead wattage seemed to slide slowly but noticeably upward. Even the small boost in illumination, and the promise that more might come, seemed to have a spirit-lifting effect.
At such moments, the sky would betray signs of pale blue behind the gray. Billowing, or feathery or tissue thin, the clouds gave an intricately textured background to the darkly silhouetted branches of the bare trees.