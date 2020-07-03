Readings in the 90s have come to symbolize summer and its rigors.
But the 90-degree days that led up to Friday suggested that the atmospheric oven had not yet been dialed up to the maximum.
Our heat wave had remained on the lower rungs of summer scorch, its daily highs between 90 and 93. It may have made for a statistical heat wave as much as a true display of the season’s potential to make us melt.
But Friday showed Washington could still provide heat of a higher level. At 97, it was four degrees above the two 93-degree days in June that had been the year’s hottest.
In addition, it was only four degrees below the 101-degree readings that hold the record for Washington on July 3.
It also provided humidity that, with the heat, seemed capable of drawing perspiration aplenty and complaint even from the city’s summer stoics.
The National Weather Service combines heat and humidity readings to calculate a “heat index,” a figure that suggests how conditions may feel. For much of the afternoon Friday, the heat index here was 99 degrees.