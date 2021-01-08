We have sidled, fingers-crossed fairly far into January, knowing that the month can at almost any time freeze us with a fearful cold snap, or immobilize us with massive snowdrifts.
As we have ventured forth into this new month, we may be required to admit that our lot has been less dire than could be.
Although beneficiaries of both insulation and central heating, may not have noticed, Friday was not necessarily inviting.
But neither did it seem meteorologically unacceptable in the way we might expect of January’s coldest day.
Friday’s high temperature here failed to reach 40 degrees. It was 39. It was the first day this month and year that we did not touch 40.
At 34 degrees, the low temperature lacked thermal allure. Yet of all the days this month, only Thursday had a lower low.
In averaging the high and the low, the National Weather Service came up with 39 degrees, the lowest average all month.
So Friday was arguably the year’s coldest day. But somehow it did not seem too cold for comfort.