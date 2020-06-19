In thermal terms, it was perhaps notable for how closely its temperatures clung to the predictable. The high of 84 was one degree below Washington’s June 19 normal high. The low of 69 was one above the normal low.
But that seeming blandness disguised hours of drama in the skies as thunder pealed, and dark clouds often seemed to threaten deluge. Some spots got suddenly soaked; others did not.
Meanwhile, the solstice, when our hemisphere leans toward the sun to the greatest degree, occurs Saturday at 5:43 p.m., and, wet or dry, the events of the next three months will be summer events.