To the eye, and perhaps to our hearts, Friday seemed symbolized by bare branches silhouetted against a bleak overcast.
Yet, perhaps surprisingly, figures credited Friday with warmth that is foreign to much of winter.
The high temperature was 62 degrees, 16 above average, warmer than every day this year but the first two days of January, with their 66 and 63.
But to claim 62 as representative may raise the old question about whether a tree really fell if no one was there to hear.
For our 62 came at 3:14 a.m. while many presumably slept. From there, readings trended down, through the 50s and 40s to the 30s.
Which way the wind was blowing did its part, shifting swiftly from southerly to northerly.
Meanwhile, dark skies dripped enough rain through the damp hours to total more than an inch.
As gulls patrolled the Potomac River, many of us might have looked with respect on a single day that showed almost every attribute of winter. Except snow.