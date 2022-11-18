Friday was Washington’s first officially freezing morning of fall

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We recall those milestones on the thermometer: The temperature when water boils, and the temperature at which it freezes. Luckily, we don't reach the first one around here, but on Friday we did dip below freezing.

With a morning low of 30 degrees, two below the 32-degree freezing point of water, Friday earned some distinctions.

Not only was it this fall’s first foray into the realm of ice. It was this fall’s coldest reading, by far.

Until Friday it had been no colder than 37. Friday was seven below that, and eleven below average for the 18th of November.

Dulles International Airport lies close to the outskirts of the metropolitan area and is often colder than Washington at this time of year, even if now tied more closely to it by Metrorail.

At Dulles, as if to emphasize the difference in conditions, the mercury sank into the 20s, reaching a morning low of 27. That was the coldest reading there this fall.

Weather fluctuates; temperatures rise and fall. But Friday morning’s 30 still seemed a bit premature, if we associate our expectations with the averages.

As winter approaches, our averages decline, but not until January does the average low in Washington skid to 30.

Aside from gaining note by offering us a certifiably freezing morning, Friday seemed to offer a vivid representation of the look and feel of November.

At times, clouds seemed scattered in profusion across the blue sky. But much of the time, a mid-November sun found opportunity to show itself. Its rays provided warmth and comfort.

Sunshine and the day’s 49-degree high did not yet demand that hands be shoved in pockets.

But as the sun sinks toward winter, shadows lengthen. Even in a city without truly tall buildings, it is not always easy in mid-November to find and keep on the sunny side of the street.

