Friday was year’s hottest day, and set a June 17 record

Placeholder while article actions load

Some purists might insist that we can’t experience summer until Tuesday’s solstice. Most of us, however, might be hard pressed to classify Friday, with its record high temperature, as anything but baking, broiling summer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Washington’s high reading of 99 degrees outstripped and outsweltered by 2 degrees the old record for June 17, set only eight years ago.

It was the hottest day of 2022, and seemed possessed of enough thermal power, enough searing solar blaze, to be recognized as true summer, whether before the solstice or after.

Friday’s combination of high temperature and proximity to the solstice appeared to earn a spot among our hottest longest days.

Its top temperature beat the June 17 average by 13 degrees, and its length fell only about 30 seconds of the maximum.

Although Friday’s temperatures seemed on their face to be formidable and fearsome, many of us who have been in Washington at this time of year may have managed to cope, almost instinctively amid the sun-baked streets.

Perhaps we need no urging by now to seek shady exteriors and air-conditioned interiors. We wear our lightweight, loosefitting clothing. We drink water.

Still, a day when the temperature fell only a single degree short of 100, is one to which attention probably should be paid.

GiftOutline Gift Article