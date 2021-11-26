While Friday’s temperatures stayed above freezing in Washington through late in the day, it felt far frostier. We had a peak wind of 31 mph and a peak gust of 45. At Dulles International Airport, travelers faced a gust of 52.
Washington’s wind chill dipped as low as 27 degrees.
With five days until December, and 25 to the solstice, it was news of winter that arrived on the wings of Friday’s wind.
True, many of autumn’s attractions remained available. But on a breezy late November day, the golden banner of fall foliage seemed a bit tired and tattered.
Color remained, and in the minutes of chilly sunshine, sturdy stems still connected many bright leaves to twig and branch. But they appeared to be the rear guard of an army in retreat.
Above us, big-bellied gray clouds still seemed rimmed with light from the low autumn sun.
Much blue sky surrounded those clouds. But that blue, when and where seen, seemed a chilly sort of blue, dry and thin, with little warmth to spare.