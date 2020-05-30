Friday’s 87 degrees was much above normal, but perhaps its significance was in not being especially high for a city so intimately acquainted with heat.
As if to ratify Friday’s uniqueness, Saturday did not employ it as a launchpad for a foray into even higher levels of heat.
Instead, Saturday fell back to 84 degrees. That was still well above the normal of 79 but seemed in no way to suggest the imminent arrival of steamy intolerability.
Not only did Saturday’s temperature seem a little less suggestive of summer than Friday’s, but Saturday also lacked the sense of summer humidity that seemed detectable on Friday.
A certain stickiness could be noted on Friday by connoisseurs of warm-weather comfort.
But that summerlike propensity to perspire seemed pleasantly absent on Saturday.
In a way, it may have created a sense of regret in Washington. Not because of any longing for the days of swelter. But because it may have suggested some idealized version of the outdoors of which we were deprived by days of virus-imposed confinement.
And Saturday, in its brightness as opposed to Friday in its grayness, helped us recall that the promise of warm days is symbolized by blue skies.
Clouds characterized our warm Friday. Flotillas of gray ones drifted above us, like the vaporous wreckage of distant, summerlike thunderstorms.