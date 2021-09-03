Such relatively low temperatures as Friday’s do show up on occasion in our summers. But not a single day last month was quite so cool.
It might be an exaggeration to say that summer had vanished, almost overnight, perhaps consigned to meteorological oblivion by the severe storminess of Wednesday, the month’s first day.
Nature exists on a continuum; seasons seldom begin or end with such dramatic abruptness. It may often be difficult to discern from nature when a month or a season ends, giving way to another.
Yet this year the distinctions, while still preliminary, seem noteworthy. Last month imposed 16 days on us of temperatures of 90 degrees or more. The most recent was Monday.
Our first three days this month have all been in the 80s. After Wednesday’s 85, Thursday dropped to 80, the same as Friday.
Meanwhile our morning low of 59 degrees on Friday was lower than Thursday and lower than any day in July or August. On Labor Day weekend such a departure may be considered a sign.