At times the morning’s enveloping fog and mist cut visibility along the ground to 100 yards.

Yet the curtain of water droplets that hugged the ground and hid so much of our surroundings could not keep us from seeing our far-off satellite: big, bright, and fully circular.

Even at its 47-degree coldest, the almost-spring morning did not deter an observer from standing barefoot on a stone balcony, and gazing up in wonder.