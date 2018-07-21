Dogs came out to play in the DC Puppy World Cup hosted by the District government. (District of Columbia Parks and Recreation)

Lots of good dogs came out to play in the D.C. Puppy World Cup on Saturday. There were not one, but two golden retrievers — an adult and a puppy. There was a corgi named Kelpie and a bluetick coonhound puppy named Billie, and many, many more.

The event, hosted by the District of Columbia Parks and Recreation, was inspired by the human tournament that concluded last Sunday, with furry athletes recruited from the area.

The parks department set up a small pitch in the middle of the gymnasium at the Columbia Heights Community Center, where the dogs competed as dozens and dozens of spectators packed around its perimeter to watch the pups play.

“I’m here to enjoy watching dogs and petting puppies,” says 31-year-old Lisa Schindler Murray as the event got underway.

“France took it home for the humans, but we don’t know who will take it for the dogs,” the emcee declared. He was clearly pumped for this, and who could blame him? The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” boomed through the speakers.

“I’m freaking out,” said Amber Richardson, 28.

The rules for the Pup Cup were simple: each dog represented a country, and earned “goals” by touching one of the toy soccer balls the human referees dangled in front of them. The dog that earned the most “goals” after three rounds was the victor.

But nobody really cared about the rules, least of all the dogs.

A golden retriever, Harper, chased her competitors around the box. The corgi and coonhound wrestled around the pitch. A caramel-colored miniature poodle kept trying to flee.

One pup pooped in the penalty box.

The people who came to watch puppies tackle miniature soccer balls sported grins on their faces that made them look like they’d just seen, well, a puppy tackle a miniature soccer ball.

It felt like an escape from D.C. politics and everyday life. Even the dogs looked happy.

France, repped by a 19-week old corgi named Kelpie, won.