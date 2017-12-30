A woman braves temperatures in the teens as she makes her way to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Saturday, the next to the last day of 2017, was a cold one, frigid really, just as the day before it was, and the day before that. Sunday, the last day of the year, is expected, if anything, to be colder.

After flakes flew in the small hours, Washington awoke Saturday to a dusting of snow that enhanced the sense of winter. The National Zoo said it was opening late “due to icy conditions.”

For the third day in a row, the mercury never climbed above the freezing point in Washington, and touched 32 degrees only briefly.

The city will follow its cold emergency plan through Tuesday.

At 22nd and K streets NW, a group of D.C. police officers clustered around a tent that a man was using for outdoor shelter.

Dec. 30, 2017 Jason Haynes, left, and Nicholas DePhillip interact with gulls in the snow at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington. Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post

“Are you trying to make him go inside?” a passerby asked.

“We’re trying to convince him to go inside,” an officer said, emphasizing the distinction.