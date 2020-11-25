To when a volunteer truck driver, who had found herself struggling to feed her own children during the pandemic, showed up at a warehouse to pick up those boxes.

AD

We have to look back weeks, and months, to actions taken by city officials, agreements arranged by a nonprofit and a desperate phone call made by a woman who was supposed to spend this school year teaching children about food but instead has filled her days with trying to make sure they have enough in their bellies.

AD

“There is just so much need,” Genesis Caplan, the FoodCorps service member at Seaton, says on a recent afternoon, fighting back tears.

Right now, in these days surrounding a holiday that calls for gathering around a table, we are all thinking about food: the food we have in front of us. The food we don’t have in front of us. The food others might have, or not have, in front of them.

AD

But a close look at the path a single bag of rice took from a warehouse shelf to a family’s Thanksgiving menu shows just how much effort and collaboration it sometimes takes to make sure people don’t go hungry.

This is the story of that rice, as told by some of the people whose hands it passed through before reaching that family.

The nonprofit director

The boxes had already been packed and stored in a warehouse in Northwest Washington when Kate Urbank, the D.C. site director for Food Rescue US, learned about them.

AD

An interagency team of city employees began collecting the boxes in April, when the unknowns of the coronavirus were leaving grocery store shelves bare. On the team were nutrition experts who could offer guidance on what items should go into each box based on limited supplies. Among the foods they picked: dried beans, macaroni, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, shelf-stable milk, containers of Virginia peanuts and rice.

AD

The boxes were intended to support D.C. residents who might have to quarantine without family or community help, so each contains enough shelf-stable items to last a person for 14 days. The city collected more than 60,000 boxes.

As Urbank recalls, there was concern when she got involved that some of the containers of milk would expire in December. Her organization consists of a network of volunteers who pick up food that would otherwise go to waste and take it to places where it’s needed. That might involve hauling the leftovers from a corporate lunch to a church. During the pandemic, it has often meant cleaning out the kitchens of restaurants that have been forced to close.

AD

Urbank took on the task of finding homes for 5,760 of the boxes, a job that would require forklifts to pull heavy pallets from the warehouse and trucks big enough to haul them away.

AD

“I didn’t understand how massive this project was going to be,” she says. But she describes it as a “wonderful dilemma.”

Getting those boxes to the people who needed them, Urbank says, required “layers and layers of people cooperating.”

Some of the boxes went to a Methodist church. Others went to the organization Food for All DC.

And 120 went to Seaton Elementary School in October, and another 200 arrived there last Thursday.

The driver

Before the pandemic, Raquel Elizabeth Rodriguez worked in a restaurant. Then it shut down for five months, and she was left trying to figure out how to pay her bills and feed her 12-year-old twin sons.

AD

During that time, she joined a crowd of people waiting outside a supermarket that promised to give away food. For three hours she stood in the heat, not knowing if she would get anything but unable to walk away.

AD

“At that moment, I didn’t have money for nothing,” she says. “I had no rice. I had no beans. I had no oil in my house.”

The restaurant has since reopened with limited hours, so she works three to four hours a day. The pay doesn’t leave her any extra money — not even enough to buy her sons meals at McDonald’s when they ask, “Mommy, please” — but she says, “It’s okay.” “Other people don’t have nothing,” she says. “Nothing.”

She volunteers with Food For All DC and says she was eager to drive a truck for the organization when the opportunity came up. She used to work as a mechanic in El Salvador.

AD

Last Thursday, after the head of Food For All DC agreed to help transport the boxes from the city’s warehouse to Seaton, Rodriguez picked them up and drove them to the school. Once there, she, Urbank and a team of school administrators, custodians and parents worked quickly to unload one box after another.

The school staff

Caplan and Gloria Torrento, known to everyone as “Ms. Daisy,” were among the school staff members there to receive the boxes.

AD

During a normal year, Caplan would be walking students through the school’s garden and reminding them during lunch to eat their vegetables. Now, she does culinary demonstrations online with the second graders and worries that the imaginary foods they are chopping are the only ones they will have that day.

“My job is to teach kids about food, but how can I do that if they don’t have food?” she says.

AD

The school, with the support of its PTO, has given out gift cards to families on several occasions, created a food pantry and started a monthly food-distribution event. By October, Caplan had spent months calling organizations to see if any could help sustain those efforts. But, she says, she found one shut door after another, until she reached out to Urbank.

AD

That’s when she learned about the boxes. She requested 120 that month. On the day they were handed out, they were gone within an hour and a half.

The most difficult part of that day, Torrento says, was that people kept coming and asking, “Do you have any more?”

Torrento is someone parents and others tend to confide in when hardships hit. She is also the one they turn to with good news. Recently, Caplan recalls watching her speak to a homeless couple who was known to camp near the school and seeing them hold up a key. A moment later, Torrento was whispering to her to prepare them a bag of food that they could make in their new home. Caplan describes what happened when she handed it to them as “one of the most heartwarming moments.”

AD

AD

“The gentleman threw himself on the ground and was just thanking us,” Caplan says. “He said, ‘Can I just hug you?’ ”

The school’s staff wanted to do something special for the people who would come to pick up food the week of Thanksgiving, so they requested 200 more boxes from Urbank and supplemented them with poultry and bags of produce.

Shortly after the event started Monday, a line wrapped around the school.

The family

About 270 people walked away with food that day. Among them were Korina Jimenez and her 9-year-old daughter.

“When I saw the long line, I said, ‘I have to wait, but it’s good,’ ” she says. She saw it as meaning that many people would go home that day knowing someone wanted to help them. “Some days we look around, and we have the feeling we are alone.”

Before the pandemic her husband was employed as a cook in a kitchen, and she worked in the bakery section of a restaurant. Then she lost her job for seven months, and the restaurant where he worked closed.

AD

Now she works as a cashier, and he remains home to guide their two children through their virtual classes. Their 7-year-old son is in second grade, and their daughter is in fourth.

“I just want to say thank you so much for being with us at this time,” Jimenez says of the Seaton staff and other who made the food donations possible. “Thank you for keeping in your plan our kids. I feel so thankful for that.”

Shortly after she and her daughter got the box home, the peanuts were being enjoyed as a snack, and the family had its Thanksgiving menu set.

They would use apples from the produce donation to make a pie. They would cook the chicken they were given as a main course. And for a side dish, they would prepare the rice with corn. A can of that, too, came in the box.