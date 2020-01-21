“On the way home that evening, I looked and there at the zoo entrance, propped against something, was my hubcap!” wrote Naomi, who lives in the District. “I have always been grateful to the kind soul who found the hubcap and put it where it could be seen from the street.”

Kind souls often play a vital role in the sort of lost-and-found stories I’ve been sharing the past few days.

AD

That includes the Navy officer who called Harry Dews in 2013 after spotting a ceremonial sword for sale on eBay. The sword was engraved with Harry’s name and had been bestowed upon him in 1959 when he was commissioned into the Navy.

AD

“It disappeared in one of his moves in the 1970s,” wrote Harry’s wife, Pat, of Gainesville, Va. “After several email exchanges, the seller agreed to sell it to Harry before anyone else bid.”

Pat wonders where the sword had been all those years. “Maybe we should have NCIS do DNA testing,” she wrote.

Anita Geffinger is an 88-year-old widow who lives in New Jersey. At Christmas she usually visits her sister Annmarie Pittman in Alexandria, Va., and they go to see the holiday lights at Meadowlark Gardens.

AD

A week before last Christmas she received a phone call from Discover stating they were issuing a new credit card to replace her lost one. She was confused. She didn’t remember calling in that loss.

“It turns out that a police officer in Vienna, Va., had called it in as lost and found,” wrote Annmarie.

AD

That was Officer John Barker. The station had been cleaning out old lost items. Among them was a change purse Anita had lost in 2014 at Meadowlark. She’d canceled all the cards but that one.

Anita connected with Officer Barker and last month Annmarie went to the station to retrieve the change purse, which still held $52 in cash, a sentimental money clip and the expired cards.

AD

“It was a heartwarming experience made possible by Officer Barker’s going the extra mile,” Annmarie wrote.

Jack Toomey eventually got his wallet back, too, but the circumstances of its disappearance were more sinister. In 1969, Jack was stationed in Vietnam where his assignments included taking top secret messages to Saigon. After one, he checked into a BEQ — bachelor enlisted quarters — to catch some shut eye.

“When I woke up I discovered that someone had entered the room and stolen my wallet,” wrote Jack, of Poolesville, Md.

AD

Two years later, a package arrived at his parents’ house.

“Inside was my wallet and everything else, except my MPC (military money),” wrote Jack. “It had been sent from a fire base near the DMZ. No note, nothing to indicate who sent it or stole it.”

AD

When Mike Hughes was a teenager his grandmother gave him a tie clip. It was inexpensive costume jewelry, made by Swank, but it had a cool design: a goldtone sword with a fragment of fake mother-of-pearl set in the hilt.

“I wore it to work for a decade, and one day I noticed that the mother of pearl hilt embellishment was missing,” wrote Mike.

This is not a story of finding the missing pearloid. No, it’s about losing the exact duplicate of the tie clip that Mike’s wife, Lucia, had custom-made as a birthday surprise. It was 18-karat gold with a piece of jade set into the hilt. And that’s what Mike lost one day after church in the mid-1990s.

AD

“I spent the rest of that Sunday retracing my steps,” wrote Mike, who lives in Alexandria. “No tie clip. My wife and I were both deeply saddened by its loss.”

AD

Years went by, and Mike found himself in the driveway washing his 1954 MG TF. As he was on his knees cleaning the spokes of a wire wheel, he noticed something shiny buried in the wet gravel.

“It was my tie clip! The polished gold was somewhat bent and scuffed from years of being driven over, but the jade stone was intact!”

Mike still wears it to church.

Now here’s a long shot: A reader inspired by my stories of lost things said she has a diamond ring that was “dropped at a U.S. government building” in Washington.

She writes: “I would love to return the ring to its rightful owner if you would be willing to put this information in your column.”

She said the ring is distinctive.

If you think this ring might be yours, send an email to me at john.kelly@washpost.com with a detailed description or photo, when the ring was lost and where it was lost.