The FTC’s suit says other publications are duping consumers into thinking they can collect hundreds of thousands of dollars per month by following instructions in a book entitled, “Congress’ Secret $1.17 Trillion Giveaway.”
Five Baltimore-based companies and two men identified as editors of the publications are named as defendants in the suit. The publications’ editors didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
