THE DISTRICT

Building evacuated after diesel fuel spill

About 70 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in a lower level of a government building in Southwest Washington on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at a Social Security Administration building in the 500 block of E Street SW, D.C. fire officials said.

There were reports of strong odors in the building, and fire officials evacuated the site as a precaution, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department. He said crews were working to clean up the fuel and ventilate the building.

The fuel was believed to have spilled during a delivery. Maggiolo said he didn’t know why the fuel was being delivered but added that it could be used to run generators or other equipment at the facility.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Mike Miller endorses Jealous, tepidly

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous received the backing of top Democrats in the General Assembly on Thursday, but the endorsement from Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) appeared lukewarm at best.

Miller, who has raised concerns about the cost of some of Jealous’s policy proposals, referred to the candidate only once, and used only his last name. He left the news conference when Jealous took questions from reporters.

An aide said Miller had to get back to his law practice and noted that the news conference started late.

Other Democratic lawmakers, including House Speaker Michael E. Busch (Anne Arundel), also endorsed Jealous, who was not backed by the Democratic establishment during the primary.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, meanwhile, was endorsed Thursday by the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police.

— Ovetta Wiggins

and Erin Cox

Worker dies during construction at school

A worker died Thursday at a construction site at a school in Potomac, officials said.

There were few immediate details as to what happened, and officials did not release the worker’s name.

On Twitter, Daniel Ogren, special operations battalion chief and spokesman for Montgomery County Fire, said the incident happened at the Heights School in the 10400 block of Seven Locks Road. He said police are investigating.

Heights is a preparatory school for boys in grades three to 12, according to its website.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Help sought in finding

kin of shooting victim

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in Prince William County and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

Typically, police departments in the region don’t identify a crime victim until the person’s next of kin has been notified. But in this case, Prince William County police said they have been unable to find the man’s family.

The victim has been identified as Jose Enriques Amaya Sanchez, 22, of Woodbridge. Prince William police said the shooting happened Aug. 1 in the 14700 block of Arizona Avenue in Woodbridge.

Police said they have charged Jorge Anthony Sandoval, 19, of Woodbridge, with murder in Sanchez’s death. He is being held without bail, police said.

An investigation found that the two men knew each other and had an altercation before the shooting occurred on the back deck of a home.

— Dana Hedgpeth