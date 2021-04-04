A 14-year-old boy accused in the eighth-grader’s shooting death was arraigned last week in Henrico County Juvenile Court, authorities said.
The boy, whose identity was withheld because of his age, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police said Bremer was shot while walking from Mills Godwin High School to the Gayton Forest West community.
