MARYLAND

Funeral home director pleads guilty to forgery

A Washington area funeral home operator pleaded guilty to forgery and issuing a false document in connection with a case prosecutors say involved a Maryland family receiving the remains of someone who was not their relative.

Shaun Reid, 33, was sentenced to two years of probation immediately after he entered his plea Friday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors said Reid forged the name of a doctor to provide a death certificate to one of the families that hired him.

Authorities began investigating Reid last year after the family of a deceased Upper Marlboro woman hired him and later learned the remains they received were not their loved one’s but those of someone else, prosecutors said.

Reid’s lawyer, Joseph Vallario III, said in court that his client was remorseful and understands “mistakes have been made.”

Reid intends to file a motion to have his sentence reconsidered at a later date, Vallario said.

— Lynh Bui

Stun gun used to stop school fight, police say

An electrical stun gun was used Friday to subdue a student after a fight at a high school in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

The student broke free from a teacher who was trying to restrain him and ran “in an aggressive manner” toward the person with whom he was fighting and a school resource officer, the Charles County sheriff’s office said.

A sheriff’s office statement about the incident at Thomas Stone High School said the 15-year-old student ignored commands to stop before the resource office “deployed his agency-issued Taser” and took him into custody.

The county sheriff’s office said an altercation between two students started about 10 a.m. in a classroom.

It said one student was being restrained by other students and a teacher.

A second student was being held back by other students, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no indication in the statement that either student required hospital treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first student was arrested and charged with disrupting school activities and failure to comply with a lawful order

— Martin Weil

Woman dies after head-on collision

A Temple Hills woman has died of injuries from a head-on collision last week.

Police said Sherry Lawrence, 56, of Mackson Drive, was driving south on Allentown Road near the intersection with Kingston Drive early Monday when a second vehicle crossed the center lane and struck her vehicle.

Lawrence died at a hospital Thursday. The driver and two passengers in the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

— Steve Hendrix

VIRGINIA

Woman killed after being struck by SUV

A 74-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV on Friday died overnight, Fairfax County police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of Peyton Randolph Drive in the Seven Corners area.

Amolia Lozano was exiting a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the passenger side, when the SUV, drifting backward, knocked Lozano down and into the road, police said.

The SUV driver, not realizing the car was still in reverse, accelerated, hitting Lozano and a nearby parked car.

Lozano was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead Friday night, police said.

The driver has cooperated with investigators, said police, who added no charges were expected.

— Marissa J. Lang

