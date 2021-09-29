It struck me that I hadn’t actually seen a funeral procession in a while. Are they more rare than they once were? And if so, does that mean fewer of today’s drivers have been exposed to them and thus don’t know how to behave when they encounter a line of slow-moving, headlight-burning, flashers-blinking cars?
Well, yes and no.
“There used to be a much higher percentage of deaths where the family had a viewing, then a service either at a church or funeral home, followed by a burial,” said Jack Mitchell of the Towson, Md.-based Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home. Such an arrangement necessitates getting people en masse from the funeral home or church to the cemetery.
The rise in cremations has eliminated the last leg of that trip for many families. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, 32 percent of Americans were cremated in 2005. That number has been steadily rising. Last year, 60 percent of Americans chose to be reduced to ash.
“If there’s a cremation, there may be a memorial service or celebration of life all at one location,” said Robert Farrah, who retired in 2016 after 43 years as a funeral director in the Washington area.
Farrah said that early in his career he was convinced funeral processions would eventually fade away, not because of more cremations and fewer burials, but because traffic would just get too bad in the D.C. area. Turns out, it isn’t the traffic that’s bad. It’s the drivers.
“You see the gamut,” said Farrah, who still does contract work for funeral homes. “You’ll see people stop, pedestrians take off their hats, make the sign of the cross. You’ll see people say, ‘Get the hell out of my way!’ Impatient drivers: All you have to do is drive around and you’ll come across them whether you’re in a funeral procession or not.”
And while the coronavirus pandemic affected funeral practices — mourners haven’t been gathering in places of worship and funeral homes — it hasn’t really affected the moods of some drivers.
“I can say this: The pandemic really had nothing to do with fools cutting off funeral processions,” said André Thompson, operations coordinator and funeral director at McGuire Funeral Service in the District. “That’s just pure, downright disrespect in the metro area.”
Every funeral director has experienced that disrespect. The middle fingers shot at them as they stop traffic to allow a procession out isn’t pointing toward heaven.
“I think, generally speaking, our society just seems to be in more of a hurry to get where they’re going, so people are a little less respectful,” Mitchell said. “They may know they shouldn’t behave that way, but think, ‘Well, I can just cut through real quick.’ ”
Behavior varies by region, he said: “I’ve heard that in the South, the cars park on both sides of the road to let a funeral procession go by.”
That’s exactly what Thompson saw on a trip to the Carolinas for a family funeral.
“It was amazing,” he said. “We were traveling on a two-lane highway divided by a median and the folks on the other side of the median — not impeding the funeral traffic — literally stopped and pulled off to the side of the road. There was even a state trooper stopping and taking his hat off.”
There’s a reason a funeral procession is slow. (But not that slow. Farrah said when he’s driving the lead car he keeps to 5 mph under the speed limit.) Yes, it’s to keep the mourners together, making sure they arrive at the same time. But mainly it’s what Thompson calls “a last slow ride. It should be done at a solemn pace, not ‘Zoom zoom zoom, I got to get there.’ ”
Said Thompson: “Everyone is in a rush to get somewhere. They will not respectfully allow a funeral procession to pass through, until it become a funeral procession for their loved one. Then they want all traffic to stop.”
