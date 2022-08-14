The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local

Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death

By
August 14, 2022 at 1:09 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A funeral service was scheduled for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month.

Zhykierra Zhane Guy, 22, of Henrico County was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5, according to Henrico police. Guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Police were investigating Guy’s death as a homicide, according to the College of William & Mary, where she attended, media outlets reported.

Guy was a government major at William & Mary who planned to graduate next May. She had started her own retail hair extension business and danced while at the school, Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler said in a statement released Friday.

The funeral will be held at a Halifax County church.

Loading...