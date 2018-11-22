RALEIGH, N.C. — All lanes are open on a portion of Interstate 85 near the North Carolina-Virginia border for the first time in three years, welcome news for holiday travelers.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says workers have finished painting pavement markings on the new surface, opening all lanes between Henderson and the state for the first time since May 2015, when work began on the 21-mile stretch.

The $137 million overhaul involved replacing the original concrete pavement as well as several bridges.

NCDOT says while there will be temporary closures after Thanksgiving, the funneling of drivers into single lanes is over. However, officials say that portion of the interstate will remain a work zone into 2019, so speed limits will remain lower.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.