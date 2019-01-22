VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Federal workers who are working without pay because of the partial government shutdown are being offered free meals in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office and Summit Food Service will provide the meals to workers and their families beginning Monday.

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Training Academy on Jan. 21, Jan. 22, Jan. 28, Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. Additional dates will be announced later if the shutdown continues and resources allow.

Federal employees who have been furloughed or working without pay must present their federal work identification.

The meals will be provided at no cost because of a donation from Summit Food Service. The meals will be served by volunteers from the sheriff’s office.

