Chameleons have two bulging eyes that can move in different directions at once, so that one pupil might point forward while the other shoots off to the side. This ability can make their gaze inscrutable and gives them an unusual range of vision.

“They can basically see two things at the same time and process it,” Chase Bellows explains.

Chase, who is almost 16, sits on the grass and holds Stitch. Not that the lizard seems eager to run away. A three-legged bearded dragon named Cupcake also seems content basking in the sweltering heat. He lounges on the thigh of Chase’s 14-year-old sister, Mackenzie Bellows.

The teenagers hadn’t expected to spend a summer afternoon in a Bethesda backyard, showing off their family pets.

Before the pandemic, they had different plans. Mackenzie was looking forward to attending the Great Books Summer Program at Amherst College and working at the National Zoo as a camp counselor. Chase was hoping to attend a performing arts camp in Georgetown, work as a docent at the Glen Echo Park Aquarium and train to become a camp counselor.

Then came the coronavirus, camp closures and the question that has followed many tossed out agendas lately: What now?

The teenagers’ mother, Melina Bellows, says the family found their “plan B” in the many reptiles, amphibians and other creatures that fill her son’s bedroom. They decided to offer outdoor “reptile visits” to allow for social distancing, help the teenagers earn a bit of money and give children who are stuck at home a chance to learn about animals they may have never seen.

They taped fliers on utility poles and posted a message on an online site for their D.C. neighborhood, offering the visits for $20.

Soon after, the calls started coming, and already, they have gone to about 20 homes.

Early on in the pandemic, it became clear that a deadly virus that was pushing humans apart was also bringing them closer to animals. More people started seeking cats and dogs to adopt and foster. Their enthusiasm even caused shelters to post celebratory photos of empty cages and people to describe the frustration of not being able to find a pet.

But it is not only the fuzzy and furry that have been helping people through the pandemic. The scaly and spiky have, too.

People are also turning to snakes, lizards and other types of tank-housed creatures for comfort and distraction.

Mike Schultz, a sales manager for Outback Reptiles, which is based in Manassas, says he has seen an increase of sales during the pandemic and noticed a particular uptick after people received their stimulus checks. He believes the demand is up because more people are “cooped up” inside and because you don’t have to come in contact with anyone to buy a reptile.

The company — which sells various types of animals but specializes in ball pythons and rainbow boas — does not have a storefront. Orders are placed online and the animals are shipped overnight, landing directly at front doors.

“I’m glad more people are getting into reptiles,” says Schultz, who owns about 20. “They’re fascinating creatures.”

Sean Masciandaro has conducted educational shows for children throughout the Washington and greater Mid-Atlantic region for years and describes some of his animals as “rock stars.” They have grown accustomed to being handled by little, unsure hands — at least before those hands were coated in sanitizer. Now, when he does a show, he has to choose the animals carefully to make sure their skin can handle that level of alcohol.

Masciandaro, who offers his services through a website called Raging Reptiles, describes the pandemic as “devastating” to his business. He usually works within schools and other educational centers, many of which have closed. At the same time, he says, he has no doubt that more people are seeking the company of reptiles.

He used to get weekly phone calls from a local reptile rescue league, asking if he could take some of the animals they couldn’t find homes for.

“I haven’t heard from them once this year,” he says.

When I tell Masciandaro about the teenagers, he commends them for spreading knowledge about animals that too often aren’t presented in a positive light.

“More power to those children who are doing it,” he says. “That’s capitalism at its best.”

Melina Bellow describes it as the first paying job for both teenagers. But that’s not all she’s seen them draw from the experience. She says she has witnessed them gain confidence from speaking as “experts” about a subject they love.

“Teaching my kids to celebrate what’s special and make the most of any situation, even, and especially, if it’s not your first choice, is a life tool,” she says. “Also, it gave us something to do together. Most of the time they are in their rooms on their phones and want nothing to do with me.”

In the Bethesda backyard, the teenagers call her over several times to help. She also prods them occasionally to share details about the animals that the children watching might want to know.

A female chameleon named Harley is darker than normal and acting aggressively toward a male chameleon named Joker. Mackenzie explains that, despite what many people think, chameleons don’t change color based on their environment. Their coloring is a reflection of their mood — and Harley has a good reason for wanting Joker to know she’s not in the mood for his company.

Chase explains that just days earlier she laid 28 eggs and 18 hatched into babies.

The first time I heard Chase talk excitedly about his pets, I was standing in his garage, looking at the detailed haunted house he had put together. He has ADHD and his creation took an impressive amount of focus.

When his mother invited me to check out their reptile show, I didn’t immediately say yes. I also didn’t confess that I used to have an irrational and paralyzing fear of lizards. When my family lived temporarily in Indonesia, geckos were everywhere: in the corners of rooms, in toilets, on nightstands. One crawled out of a cereal box I opened. Another came out of the toaster, on a cooked piece of bread.

But my older son, who was 2 at the time, watched them with tireless fascination. I didn’t want to ruin that for him, so I started pretending they didn’t scare me — and eventually they didn’t.

I decided to take my sons, who are now 7 and 5, with me to check out the teenagers’ backyard presentation for two reasons. I knew they would enjoy it and the pandemic has left my family, like many in the region, with limited child-care options.

When we arrive at Stephanie Weinberg’s house, her three children — Alex, Dean, 5, and Erin, 8 — are eager to see the animals. They are less eager, at least at first, to hold them.

“Mom, I’ll do it if you do it,” Dean says.

“What do I do?” Stephanie asks Chase.

“Basically you pretend you’re a tree,” he says, placing Stitch on her.

“Oh, they’re ugly,” she says in a way that sounds more like an assessment than an insult. “Look at his legs. They really are prehistoric.”

Soon, her children are taking turns touching Stitch and Cupcake. And when Cindy Mann arrives with her children, ages 10, 8 and 5, they do the same. The scene is one of sweat and smiles and kids who aren’t thinking about screens.

On the drive home, my children continue to talk about what they saw. They also keep coming back to the same question: Can we get one?