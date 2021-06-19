Neuhauser was born in Washington in 1926. He graduated from Wilson High, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, went to Princeton and George Washington University and then co-founded a brokerage firm. In 1963, he took his wife, Joan, and their young children, Anne and Charles, on a year-long trip to Europe. His goal was to study the European Common Market and how it affected the economy and stock market of the United States.