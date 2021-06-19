Answer Man became infatuated with Neuhauser’s project after coming across a story about it in the Gaithersburg Gazette, the suburban newspaper that is in the process of being digitized by nonprofit Montgomery History. Failed dreams are often as interesting as realized ones.
Neuhauser was born in Washington in 1926. He graduated from Wilson High, served in the U.S. Marine Corps, went to Princeton and George Washington University and then co-founded a brokerage firm. In 1963, he took his wife, Joan, and their young children, Anne and Charles, on a year-long trip to Europe. His goal was to study the European Common Market and how it affected the economy and stock market of the United States.
“We came back from Europe and he wasn’t interested in coming home to the brokerage firm, so he ventured off into this,” said Anne, of Alexandria.
During their continental sojourn, Neuhauser had become captivated by an attraction in The Hague called Madurodam. Madurodam is a 1/25th scale recreation of Dutch landmarks — from rotating windmills to Amsterdam’s busy Schiphol airport — itself inspired by a miniature village in Britain called Bekonscot. It takes its name from George Maduro, a Dutch law student who was a member of the resistance during World War II and died in a Nazi concentration camp. Maduro’s parents donated the funds to build the tiny town in his honor.
On Nov. 12, 1964, Neuhauser invited the media to the National Press Club to hear of his plans for an American Madurodam. It was to be called “America-in-Miniature” and set on 100 acres between Shady Grove Road and Fields Road near the Shady Grove Music Fair, off what today is Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg.
The centerpiece of the park was to be a 3½-acre scale model-cum-map of the United States from sea to shining sea. The borders of the 48 contiguous states would be delineated. Alaska and Hawaii would be surrounded by artificial lakes, reachable by bridges.
Dotting the landscape would be 2,500 Lilliputian scale models of various cultural, natural and industrial resources. Neuhauser called America-in-Miniature a “visual encyclopedia, embracing the multiform character of America — from maple syrup to oil wells, from the Lincoln Memorial to Mount Rushmore,” as reported by The Washington Post.
As a writer for the Copley News Service put it, “Cars will run along miniature highways; trains will puff along miniature tracks; boats will cruise in coastal and inland waterways; planes will taxi for takeoff on tiny runways; smokestacks will smoke; conveyor belts will convey; reapers will reap; and missiles will be launched.”
Answer Man is pretty sure by “missiles,” the writer meant rocket ships, not intercontinental ballistic missiles.
A four-story restaurant would overlook the mini-nation. A 500-seat theater in a federal pavilion would screen government documentaries. Kiosks would provide travel information on all 50 states.
The park’s design was by global architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.
“And they did it for free,” said Anne. “They were very smitten with it. They took it on at no cost and did all the design work.”
In a promotional film shown to potential investors, narrator Chet Huntley argued that Americans were “surprisingly uninformed” about their own country. We’re too busy building the nation, he said, to “look too deeply into our own civilization.”
At a time when the rest of the world was turning to the U.S. for inspiration, it was imperative that we grasped the magnitude of our own country.
Neuhauser hoped to open the park in April 1967, charging $1 admission, 50 cents for children. He estimated he’d need $20 million to lease the land — owned by W. Lawson King, of King Farm fame — and build the park. Raising those funds proved impossible.
“He met with Henry Ford and Walt Disney,” Anne said. “He just spent a year and a half and he basically wiped out his income. He had quit his brokerage business to do this, and it just didn’t work out.”
Neuhauser recovered from the setback. Among the investors he’d pitched was Malcolm McLean, the inventor of the modern shipping container. When it was clear America-in-Miniature would not get off the drawing board, Neuhauser went to work for him, eventually becoming senior vice president of SeaLand Service, McLean’s company.
“He was a salesman,” Anne said.
Even the best salesmen don’t close every deal.
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.