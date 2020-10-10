Most of that money has been used on TV, radio and online advertising and direct mail campaigns.
Meanwhile, the state’s casinos and the Maryland Jockey Club have been offering free on-site advertising, social media and mailings for a group in favor of sports betting that they’re calling “Fund Our Future.”
The Maryland Jockey Club, the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Hollywood Casino Perryville and Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel contributed a combined $32,300 Fund Our Future. But very little of that cash has been spent, according to their report filed Friday.
Instead, those businesses and other casinos have been making “in-kind” contributions, meaning they are offering work on behalf of the group at no cost.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.