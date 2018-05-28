Judy Adams of Winchester, Va., wears the 60-year-old wool suit her mother gave her for Christmas in 1958. It cost a fortune then: $60. (Adrianne Brubaker)

For several decades, C.H. Breedlove of Rockville, Md., has had a quotation taped to the wall inside his clothes closet: “Friends! Trust not the heart of that man for whom Old Clothes are not venerable.”

The words are from Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881), Scottish philosopher and writer. Wrote C.H.: “Whenever my wife once again suggests that it is time to call Goodwill and have them haul away at least 50 percent of the contents of my closet, I quote Carlyle.”

I’m sure she loves that.

[What’s the oldest piece of clothing that you own — and that you still wear?]

Which old clothes do we keep and why do we keep them? That’s what I asked readers last week. Hundreds responded, including Jim Koman of Ellicott City, Md.

“In 1954 my father gave me a Gleneagles top coat when I was about to graduate from high school,” Jim wrote. “The coat remains in excellent condition and I continue to receive compliments when I wear it. Dad passed away about 40 years ago. I wear the coat with pride, remembering my dad and the gift he gave to me.”

Whenever Peter M. Morgan dons his blue Harris tweed sport coat, he dreams of Oxford, England, in 1973, when he was studying at Mansfield College.

“Winter coats were on summer sale,” he wrote. “The lining is now in shreds, but I put in on. It still keeps me warm and it reminds me of the spires of Oxford.”

Dan Cohen got his English navy-blue duffle coat in 1971 after spotting it in the window of a J. Press and Co. store in Cambridge, Mass. He was an impoverished medical resident at the time and had to scrimp and save to afford the coat. He still wears it every winter.

Wrote Dan: “My wife says that this coat ‘knows me,’ and she is probably right.”

In 1958, Judy Adams was a high school senior in Price, Tex. Her special Christmas present from her mother that year was a brown wool suit. It cost an “outrageous” $60.

“My father only made $700 a month, and he thought my mother was crazy,” wrote Judy, of Winchester, Va. “There have been times I couldn’t wear this suit (pregnancies, etc.) but it has been steadily worn ever since. I now make sure I wear it to church once every January, and I still get compliments on it.”

It isn’t only fine coats and wool suits that get saved. The District’s Stephanie Cavanaugh still has a black tank top she bought in 1969 while hitchhiking around Europe with a friend.

“I wore it constantly there, and then here, through a pregnancy, through middle age,” she wrote. “Tossing it in the washer and dryer, rinse and repeat, summer after summer. It’s still in rotation (though I air dry it now). It’s still black and still stretches back and forth over those five or so up and down pounds. I’ve been tempted to have the fabric and dye analyzed as it’s really extraordinary, but how can I part with it?”

Debbie Bruno hasn’t been able to part with the gray cotton cardigan she bought around 1985. It’s ripped, but so soft that she still wears it around her Tenleytown house nearly every day.

Wrote Debbie: “I don’t know if you’ve heard the old saying that a woman gets pregnant the minute she gets rid of all her maternity clothes, but this cardigan was originally a maternity cardigan. I think it’s shrunk over the years — ha ha — since it still fits great.

“As for getting pregnant, well, I’m 61, but why take chances?”

In 1965, Raj Sharma moved from India to the United States for graduate school. Traveling with him was a handmade wool dressing gown.

“I have used it in Utah, Arizona (not too much), New York, Chicago and now in Fairfax,” Raj wrote. “I continue to use it for practical reasons — it is still in good condition and provides excellent covering around the house during winter months — and for sentimental reasons. It is a witness to my life during the past 53 years.”

One of the oldest fabric witnesses must belong to C. Murphy Moss of Charlottesville. In 1943, he went off to Tulane University, taking with him two pairs of Amoskeag Hardwick flannel pajamas, a blue pair and a pink pair. His mother had sewn name tags inside them — “so as to be laundry proof,” Murphy wrote.

The next year he joined the Navy’s V-12 officer-training program and moved into the Tulane gym, which had been converted into a dormitory for 800 young men. Then it was off to Midshipmen’s School at Notre Dame, where he was commissioned an ensign at age 18.

Wrote Murphy: “A full and happy life followed, and I still have and wear the pink pajamas, name tags and all, at 91.”

Tomorrow: Call out the military. Readers share their tales of long-lasting government-issue clothing.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/people/john-kelly.