“He was a lifesaver to many of those young kids,” said Jose Sueiro, who owns a consulting firm and is the managing director of the Metro DC Hispanic Contractors Association. “He did an enormous amount of stuff that was above and beyond.”

Garber, 89, died last month at Arden Courts, a Baltimore County facility that treats patients with dementia. He had developed covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Garber was a social worker and a founding member of the District’s Roving Leaders program, where he worked as a drug and delinquency prevention counselor from 1956 until his retirement in 1991.

His early work in the Latino community helped lay the foundation for the start of the nonprofit youth center.

Garber was committed to helping troubled immigrant youth in the city. He advocated for them. He counseled them. He even showed them how to give a good right hook, like the kind that won him an NCAA championship in 1954.

“Thanks to him, a lot of us stopped hanging out on the streets,” Daniel Villars, a then-D. C. homicide detective who grew up in Mount Pleasant, told The Washington Post in 1991. “He pushed us to play sports and go to school. After a soccer game, we’d stop by the 7-Eleven, and if we had no money, Garry would buy everyone a soda.”

Garber boxed in the Army and later at the University of Maryland, where he was inducted into the sports Hall of Fame. He was born in Stockton, Calif., and was originally named after his father, Pedro Garabito Sr., who died months before he was born. Garber, who was raised Catholic, converted to Judaism and changed his name to Garry Garber after he was discharged from the Army and before he married Annette, his wife of 65 years.

Annette Garber died in 2016.

Their daughter, Leslie Garber, said her father got his start in the ring at a local boys’ club in Stockton. He only joined the gym because he loved to swim and wanted the free pool pass that the club offered. Before long, he fell in love with boxing, too, and was taken under the wing of Al Alvila, who managed Jesse Flores, a professional lightweight contender.

Growing up poor, fiesty and small in stature at five feet, three inches, Garber joined the Army at age 15, lying about his age, his daughter said.

He eventually moved to Maryland as a recreation officer assigned to the Army base in Aberdeen, Md. In the Baltimore area, he met his wife and raised Leslie and her brothers, David and Stanley.

Garber won the Second Army Championship in 1948, 1949 and 1950 and the worldwide All Army Championship in 1950. He was the 1952 and 1955 Eastern Intercollegiate Champion and the 1954 National Intercollegiate Champion. After winning the gold medal at Israel's 1965 Maccabiah Games — the only American to win a title — Garber went professional and won the North American Bantamweight championship in 1965 and 1967.

He is a member of the Boxing Hall of Fame in the District and Maryland.

Family and friends remembered Garber as a fun-loving man with an infectious smile.

Before he was afflicted with Binswanger’s Disease, which contributed to the dementia, he loved spending time with his four grandchildren, Leslie Garber said.

A nurse at Arden Courts gave his daughter a message just days before he passed away.

“Why didn’t you tell me he had a good right hook?” the short message read.

Laura Friedman, a longtime family friend, said she smiled when she heard about it.