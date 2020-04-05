Holmberg moved into Pleasant View in late February after taking a fall at a previous nursing home. He’d been diagnosed with dementia about two years ago, Shavell said.

He grew up in the District and joined the D.C. National Guard after graduating from Anacostia High School. He served for 22 years as a firefighter, retiring in 1988 from Engine 15.

His son, Robert Holmberg, of St. Mary’s County, remembered his father bringing him to the fire station when he was growing up and letting him slide down the pole the firefighters used.

On weekends, his father’s friends would gather at their house in St. Mary’s County, telling jokes and stories about work.

Holmberg volunteered with the American Red Cross during Hurricane Katrina and helped with disaster relief throughout his retirement. His younger brother, Jim Holmberg, said Gary had saved lives “and birthed at least one baby.”

“He cared about people,” said Jim Holmberg, who lives in Shenandoah Junction, W. Va. “That was what his core was made of.”

The elder brother was also a prankster who loved nothing more than a good laugh. Like all the brothers in the family, Gary had a temper, Jim Holmberg added.

Gary Holmberg loved baseball — he once unsuccessfully tried out for the Washington Senators — fishing, crabbing and golf. Shavell said her father taught her how to play softball, loved to roughhouse with her and her brother, could fix anything around the house and was the person that neighbors called if they needed anything.

“He would help anyone,” she said.

Holmberg was transported to Carroll County Hospital with a respiratory infection on March 27, the same day authorities announced the outbreak at Pleasant View.

By March 28, he was gasping for air. Shavell and her brother said goodbye to their father, who died the next morning. They are awaiting results of a coronavirus test and an autopsy.