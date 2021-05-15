“There is nothing else that points in the direction that this is something suspicious,” Clayton said.
The storage tank was not equipped to hold highly volatile liquids such as gasoline, causing the fuel to leak into a surrounding parking lot. County firefighters were dispatched to clean up the spill just before 9 a.m., Clayton said, adding that no criminal charges are pending.
“The biggest message in all this is to advise the community that bulk purchasing and storage of fuel in an unauthorized container is not safe,” he said. “It’s not safe for yourself or your family or the first responders who have to come out and try to clean this mess up.”
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused a disruption in the supply of gasoline and oil to the southeastern United States, leading to a wave of panic buying that led to long lines at gasoline stations in the Washington region and elsewhere.