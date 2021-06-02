Soon they will see the light. Montgomery History, a nonprofit devoted to preserving the county’s past, is raising money to digitize the print run of the Gazette, which published from 1959 to 2015.
“To understand a place like Montgomery County, which is so dynamic and has changed so much over time, people are going to need access to this,” said Matthew Logan, executive director of Montgomery History.
It’s a sad fact that journalists are so focused on putting out tomorrow’s paper that they often neglect yesterday’s. Such was the case with the Gazette, which The Washington Post bought in 1992. While the paper’s stories would eventually start appearing online, the bulk of its output was in newsprint.
Around 2006, Mary Kay Harper, president of the Montgomery County Historical Society, learned that the Gazette was planning to trash its print archive, which was stuffed into filing cabinets in a haphazard fashion.
“We didn’t want the newspapers to just disappear,” said Karen Yaffe Lottes, who was the society’s education director at the time. She and Harper arranged to take 50 or so filing cabinets that bulged with fragile newsprint. They learned that a job-training program at the county’s Clarksburg jail was teaching inmates digitizing skills. For a while it looked as if the papers could be scanned by them.
“You might enjoy this: The newspapers were stored in the mental ward at the Seven Locks jail,” Lottes said.
That project never panned out and eventually the papers were transferred to 350 cardboard boxes and moved to a warehouse in Northern Virginia.
“We’ve been spending four- to five-thousand dollars a year just to store these,” Logan said.
Logan had been planning to fund a small, $10,000 digitizing project just to test the concept. Then in March, Harper, who led the society from 1990 to 2008, died. Logan decided to honor her with a bigger effort, one that would finally scan many of the papers she had rescued. Donors have been contributing at montgomeryhistory.org.
“Now we’ve raised over $87,000. Our hope is to get to $100,000 by the end of June,” he said.
That would allow a Frederick, Md., company to begin scanning in chronological order. The Gazette — originally the Gaithersburg Gazette, before it spread through the county — published a single issue in 1959. The society doesn’t have a copy of that — “We’d love to get our hands on it,” Logan said — so the project will start with 1960.
They should be able to scan up to 1987 or so. Researchers eventually will be able to access it at the society’s Jane C. Sween Library in Rockville.
The Post’s archives are online. The Evening Star’s, too. Why is the Gazette’s important?
Logan said it’s because the reality residents live with today — from roads to development; solid waste removal to public transportation — was thrashed out in those pages. No one covers local news like a local paper.
Lottes now plans public programs for the Gaithersburg Museum.
She’s eager to dive into the Gazette. “If I wanted to know about the influx of Vietnamese refugees during the 1970s in Gaithersburg, say, I’m not necessarily going to find it in The Post,” she said. “But I will find evidence of it in the Gazette.”
Lottes said she and Harper didn’t hesitate to take possession of all those heavy filing cabinets, even though they didn’t exactly have a plan at the time.
“Sometimes you just take it, then you worry about what’s going to happen later,” she said. “You don’t have a choice. Either you take it, or it’s not going to exist anymore.”
Very, very frightening
Speaking of not existing anymore, that’s what might have happened to the Heurich House Museum last week. The historic Dupont Circle mansion was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday night.
“When you see the light and hear the bang at the same time, you know it’s close,” said Dan Rudie, preservation manager at the house.
He wasn’t there when the lightning hit, but got the report from workers at a law firm who rent space in the building and were inside. A neighbor across the street saw the bolt strike the roof.
The house survived.
“It’s just a few of our Internet-based systems that are fried,” said Kimberly Bender, executive director of the house. “Luckily for us, we have a very robust lightning protection system that actually works.”
That system, Rudie said, is a set of copper spikes at various high points on the roof, connected to wire that runs down the side of the house and is buried in the Earth.
The highest spike of all — on the turret — is the one that was hit. That lightning rod is in the shape of a salamander, an animal once thought able to survive fire.
That’s better than a phoenix, which had to turn to ash before rising again.
