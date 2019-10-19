Jo Ann Clements carefully watched the construction from her office next door. Her parents, Raymond and Billie Poole, ran the store from 1965 until it closed in 2010. As a child, she would curl up on the front counter and nap. As an adult, she served food to hungry cyclists and kept track of a pile of invoices the Pooles utilized to keep a running bill for regular customers.

Now, Clements works at the feed store across the parking lot. She watched as crews ripped out the floorboards, bowed and worn from years of customer feet treading atop the dark wood. She saw them build a kitchen and restore the grooved ceiling. She even witnessed the moment when workers stumbled across the buried remains of a mill that archaeologists estimate is about 275 years old.

But she has grown tired of being on the outside looking in. Clements longs for a day when she might be able to return and run the store, with her sister, Marilyn, at her side.

“We grew up in there; our school bus used to pick us up and drop us off right there out front,” Clements said, gesturing to old road that runs past the shop in Seneca. “For us to get back in there and run it as it is? That would be great.”

On Saturday, the general store, now known as the Seneca Store, was open to the public for the first time in nearly a decade for a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Montgomery Parks. Dozens of curious visitors milled about the store, which was decked out with signs and placards explaining the history of the site, as Frank Cassel entertained with his banjo.

The store is not visible from the main road. It is tucked into a wooded area surrounded by parkland. Still, longtime residents said, the store has always been at the center of the community.

Built in 1901, the general store once served as a town post office and gas station. Montgomery Parks bought the store and surrounding land in 1975.

When the Pooles announced their retirement and the store closed in 2010, residents were devastated. On Saturday, several reminisced.

“I used to come out here with my fishing camp and get one of Mrs. Poole’s liver and onion sandwiches and nice cold Coke — and she always gave us the bait for free,” said Glenn Cumings, a retired naturalist who grew up in the area.

As they walked around, examining the old and new, visitors lingered to examine display cases holding glass bottles, rivets and buttons, a wooden toothbrush and a china doll from the Victorian era — all of which were discovered this year during an archaeological excavation at the site.

Parks officials said Saturday that they hope the store will return to its roots as a community hub, while also educating the public about the county’s deep well of history.

“This place is really legendary,” said Vivian Eicke, a parks volunteer. “It’s nice to see it all come back for a new generation to come and appreciate.”

