To Rubin, a polymathic geochemist whose interests and expertise ranged from Pleistocene geology to volcanology, this suggestion did not seem unusual.

To Brennan, it was bananas.

“I was like, ‘What?’ ” she remembered. “He couldn’t be serious.”

But Rubin wasn’t kidding. And so off they went, darting in and out of at least 10 museums.

Rubin’s idea was an apt metaphor for everything he was, and for everything that was lost, when he died May 2 in a Manassas nursing home after being stricken by covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 96.

AD

AD

He had the energy of men half his age, competing in — and winning — kayaking competitions well into his 80s. He was a researcher whose work at the U.S. Geological Survey included major contributions in radiocarbon dating, mass spectrometry, climate science, archaeology and water.

And he was whimsical, with passions that also included kidney stones — his own and those belonging to humor columnist Art Buchwald.

“He was one of those guys that seemed to know everything,” said Kathy’s husband, Ron. “Everybody wanted to be around him.”

Meyer was born to Russian Jewish immigrants on Chicago’s South Side in 1924. The family was poor. But Meyer was always curious, and when the World’s Fair came to town in 1933, he visited almost every day, marveling at the scientific and manufacturing exhibits marking the “century of progress,” as the fair was billed.

AD

AD

“That left a major impression on him,” Ron Rubin said.

In 1943, Rubin enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, which sent him to study meteorology at the University of Michigan before shipping him off to work as a field meteorologist in the Pacific theater during World War II. Before leaving, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise Tucker. They were married for 72 years before she died in 2015.

After the war, Rubin returned home to continue his studies, earning a PhD in geology at the University of Chicago and later joining the USGS in Washington. His achievements there were legion.

In addition to developing techniques still used today, Rubin dated charcoal from campfires 10,000 years ago. He and his colleagues predicted the massive Mount St. Helens volcano eruption four decades ago by examining previous eruptions.

AD

AD

“This volcano has had lava flows and explosive rock eruptions,” Rubin told The Washington Post in early April 1980, a month before Mount St. Helens erupted, killing 57 people. “If it’s a nice lava flow nobody gets hurt, but if it’s a real bang we could be in for some trouble out there.”

Rubin’s lab was a mini-museum where he displayed what he said were linen wraps from the Dead Sea Scrolls and wood relics from King Solomon’s mines. On weekends, he brought his three sons to work, and he often took them each individually on research trips in the summer.

“These were great bonding moments with my dad,” his son Robert Rubin said. “We looked forward to these trips. They were great adventures.”

AD

On one, Robert discovered some trilobites — hard-shell bugs — that had never been found in the United States.

AD

“Our job was to climb hills and climb rocks and collect samples,” son Ron said. “It was a great experience. He was an absolutely wonderful teacher.”

There was nothing his father didn’t seem capable of doing. In addition to kayaking, he played tennis and figure skated. He collected fishing bobbers. He was a photographer and built darkrooms wherever the family lived.

Rubin’s sense of humor veered toward Larry David’s. Among the many scientific awards he received — including the Meritorious Service Award from the Department of the Interior — Rubin also won the Sleeping Bear Award for best humor during a Geological Society of Washington meeting.

AD

Not surprisingly, he struck up an acquaintanceship with Buchwald, Washington’s leading humorist and a longtime syndicated columnist for The Washington Post.

AD

“What they had in common was that they both produced kidney stones,” Rubin’s son Ron said.

In his book “Too Soon to Say Goodbye,” Buchwald wrote of his own kidney troubles.

“I started paying attention to my kidneys when I attempted to pass a kidney stone some years ago in Evansville, Indiana,” he wrote. “The only way to describe it is to imagine trying to push the Rock of Gibraltar through the Suez Canal.”

Word of Buchwald’s stone made it back to Rubin and his USGS colleagues. They generously agreed to study it.

AD

“They called it Project Buchwald Stone,” the columnist wrote.

Rubin wasn’t overly impressed.

“He said he had passed stones ten times larger,” Buchwald wrote, “and he wondered if I was just a professional whiner.”

The Buchwald story was one of many Rubin’s family and friends have been recalling in the days since he died. In addition to sons Robert and Ron, he leaves behind another son, Mark, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

AD

They were also recalling his legendary energy. Nobody could ever remember him even taking a nap.

Up until a few weeks before he died, Rubin was still on the move at his nursing home, taking strolls every day.

“One day we had trouble getting ahold of him,” daughter-in-law Kathy said. “I emailed someone where he was living and they said he was fine, that he was dancing with the nurses all day.”