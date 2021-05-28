“Going to these marches all the time changes you — it changes everyone,” said Shon Simpson, 27, who joined the movement last summer. “It forces you to use your voice and speak on these issues, it forces you to think about others, about helping people, about how we’re all in this together. You realize it’s not just about you, that you need the people around you to be good, too. It’s amazing how many of us are different people than we were when we started.”