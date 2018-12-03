A band played the haunting Navy Hymn, and smoke from an artillery salute blew across the airport tarmac Monday as the late President George H.W. Bush began his final journey to Washington.

As a stuff breeze blew the ceremonial flags and the bearers struggled to hold them erect, the body of the president arrived at Houston’s Ellington Field where it was placed aboard Air Force One for the trip to Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, for a state funeral in the U.S. Capitol.

A black hearse with two small American flags arrived at the airport at 11:45 a.m. The flag-draped casket was re”moved by an eight-person team.

The band played “Ruffles and Flourishes” and “Hail to the Chief,” and the president’s son, former president George W. Bush, and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, led the Bush family aboard the blue and white jumbo jet.

The plane took off at 12:14 p.m.

The last World War II veteran to serve in the Oval Office, Bush came to be seen as a consummate public servant and statesman.

The body of the president, a World War II Navy pilot, is expected to arrive at Andrews about 3 p.m. It will then be taken to the Capitol, where it will lie in state. Roads will be closed in suburban Maryland and in Southeast and Southwest Washington as the president’s body is transported to the Capitol.

Bush will lie in the Capitol Rotunda from 5 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

After a private arrival ceremony with the Bush family and members of Congress, the Rotunda will open to the public at 7:30 p.m., Capitol Police said. Visitors will enter through the Capitol Visitor Center.

The public may begin lining up Monday afternoon on First Street NE/SE, between Constitution and Independence Avenues, or Second Street NE/SE, between East Capitol Street and Independence Avenue SE, the police said.

The viewing in the Rotunda will continue Tuesday and will end at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for Wednesday was rescheduled to 5 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. The former president’s body will be taken there via motorcade along Constitution Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.

Bush died Friday in Houston at age 94.